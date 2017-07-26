Defending champ Duan dumped out of Jiangxi Open

Beijing

Australia’s world number 132 Arina Rodionova stunned defending champion and home favourite Duan Yingying in the first round of the WTA Jiangxi Open in China on Tuesday.

Russian-born Rodionova saw off the world-ranked 64 Duan in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, in one hour and 42 minutes in sweltering Nanchang, southeastern China.

Fifth seed Duan, standing at over six feet (1.82 metres), towered over the diminutive Rodionova.

But that counted for nothing as the 27-year-old Australian powered a forehand winner to seal a convincing victory on the Jiangxi Open hard courts.

“It was really tough conditions, it’s very humid,” Rodionova told the WTA website.

“I’ve played her this year twice and I lost both times 7-6 in the third (set) so I knew it was going to be a really hard and physical match.—AFP