Defending Art 35-A can’t be anti-national: Omar

Srinagar

Saying that defending Constitution of India, to which Article 35A is integral, can’t be anti-national, National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday lamented over BJP making this proviso a Hindu versus Muslim and the state versus rest of the country issue after falling short of arguments to justify their moves in this regard.

Coming down heavily on the BJP while addressing party workers at Darhal, Omar Abdullah asked how can fingers be raised against National Conference for opposing the clandestine moves of repealing Article 35A, which is a constitutional guarantee to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for preserving their distinct identity and dignity, irrespective of religion or caste. He accused the BJP of dividing people on region and religion to further its anti-people agenda.

Omar Abdullah reassured people that as long as National Conference flag is fluttering high across Jammu and Kashmir, Article 35A will remain part of the Constitution of India.—RK