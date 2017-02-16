Defence Ministry’s Rs3791m budgetary proposals okayed

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Thursday approved Rs 3791.196 million budgetary proposals presented by the Ministry of Defence to execute five ongoing, four newly approved and 49 unapproved projects and incorporating them in the Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18.

The committee meeting, chaired by Shaikh Rohale Asghar, agreed with all the proposals, presented before it one-by-one, and okayed them to include in the PSDP 2017-18, with Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari’s dissenting views on some of the schemes. The Defence authorities presented the proposals and briefed the lawmakers on five ongoing projects worth Rs 1019.476 million relating to military land and cantonments, Ministry of Defence (main), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Survey of Pakistan and National Engineering and Scientific Commission.—APP