Defence industry fair to open in Istanbul

Istanbul

The world’s leading defense companies will present their latest technologies in the 13th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF), which will be held between May 9-12 in Istanbul.

IDEF has been held every two years since 1993 in Turkey with the attendance of both governmental and business sector representatives from around the world.

The four-day event will be held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey and under the management and responsibility of Turkish Armed Forces Foundation. It will be hosted by the Ministry of National Defense.

During the high technology defense industry fair, nearly 800 companies from more than 50 countries will present the latest vehicles, equipment and systems used in defense, security, maritime, aviation and space industries.

Additionally, the fair will host 493 high-level foreign delegates, including ministers, deputy ministers, chiefs of general staff, army commanders and defense procurement officials from 76 countries and international institutions.

Over 2,000 prearranged meetings and a series of agreements are expected to be made at IDEF 2017.—Agencies