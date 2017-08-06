Defence budget: Myths vs reality

Khurram Minhas

EVERY year the post budget debate revolves around the defence expenditures of Pakistan. A well-organized propaganda is often unleashed against the Armed forces and the defence budget. Various types of myths are linked with the defence spending of Pakistan. Perceptions are carefully built to create negativity against Pakistan’s Armed forces. Gradually, these perceptions are overwhelmingly covering up reality. For instance, the allocation for defence budget is the single largest component in Pakistan’s budget. Secondly, the defence budget eats up a large percentage every year and this rate is increasing drastically. Defence spending is the largest to our GDP and it is highest in terms of per capita income of country. These are some myths which have been established against defence spending of Pakistan. However, reality radically differs to this general impression.

Firstly, defence sector is not eating up the largest chunk of Pakistan’s budget. According to 2017-18 budget, the government has allocated Rs. 920 billion for defence spending. As a percentage, the total spending hovers around 18 percent of total budget of the country. The single largest allocation in budget 2017-18 went to the Public Service sector, which is Rs. 2,553,633 million hovering around 67.8% of total current expenditure. The second largest allocation in budget 2017-18 went to Markup Payments including domestic and foreign debt. The budget had allocated Rs 1363,016 million for markup payments sector. Third largest sector remained Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The government had allocated Rs 1001billion. Yes, the fourth largest sector in terms of allocation is defence sector.

Secondly, contrary to other sectors, including public service, markup payments and PSDP, the defence budget has shrunk from 3.2 percent of GDP in 2000-01 to 2.5 percent in 2017-18. Meanwhile, the PSDP budget swelled from 3.4 percent in 2000-01 to 6.6 percent of Pakistan’s GDP. Moreover, despite the fact that Pakistan’s Army ranks sixth in the world, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Pakistan’s defence spending as per GDP percentage is lower than 22 countries. As compared to Pakistan, Indian defence budget is 3.2 percent of its GDP.

Thirdly, Pakistan’s spending of defence sector is also significantly lower as compared to other countries in terms of per capita income. According to SIPRI annual report, Pakistan stands 29th in the world in military spending in terms of per capita income. Moreover, Pakistan Army’s expenses per soldier are the lowest in the region. India spends US$25000 per soldier while Afghanistan spends US$14000 as compared to Pakistan which spends US$10000 annually. Lastly, the significant fact is that losses incurred at public sector enterprises can pay for 100 percent of Pakistan’s defence budget. In last three years, losses incurred by three major public sector entities (PSEs) — the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Railways (PR) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMs)— have surged to about Rs705 billion. In addition, every year Rs 600 billion debt piles up in the accounts of power sector companies.

Despite all these facts, it is very important to carefully gauge the outcome of reasonable spending on Pakistan’s defence sector at home and abroad. Of all armies in the world, Pakistan Army has received the highest number of United Nations (UN) medals for its performance during the peacekeeping missions abroad. Moreover, it is the largest contributor in terms of troops to the UN peacekeeping missions. It has successfully completed peace operations in many countries including Congo, West New Guinea, Namibia, Kuwait, Haiti, Cambodia, Bosnia, Somalia, Rwanda, Angola, Eastern Slavonia, Sierra Leone, etc. At home, it has defeated the scourge of terrorism while sacrificing more than 6000 lives of its soldiers and officers including the three star generals and high ranking military officials.

Pakistan Armed Forces are considered the best organized institution, and are highly respected in the country, as since the founding of Pakistan, its military has played a key role in holding the state together, promoting a feeling of nationhood and providing a bastion of selfless service. The only purpose of post budget debate against defence budget seems to damage the existing repute of Pakistan Army among common public. Mark Twin once remarked, “Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as much as you please.” The distorted facts will not serve other than the enemies of Pakistan including terrorists and external forces.

— The writer works for Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

