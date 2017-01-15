Defence against diseases

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat, Balchistan

Senior doctors of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, have launched a book titled “Sehat Taleem se” to create awareness about 32 deadly infectious diseases, including dengue, swine flu, diphtheria, whooping cough, Congo and TB. These diseases have been affecting thousands of children and people, therefore, it is essential to create awareness among people about these diseases. The book has been prepared on the advice of the Punjab Government which is a welcome initiative. The Government deserves applause for it.

Reportedly in the last four years, 150 people died of dengue, 230 newborns of measles, 45 children of diphtheria and 10 of Congo fever, thus the book will help save thousands of lives in future by educating the public and school going children about fatal infectious diseases

In view of the utility of the book, I urge the Punjab Government to publicize it extensively so that general public may be benefitted of it.