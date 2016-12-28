Asim Munir

Rawalpindi

It is indeed quite commendable to note that within couple of weeks of Gwadar Port becoming fully functional and gaining importance particularly in the region, Pakistan ‘s third port has started test operations and is likely to be inaugurated next month. Known as Pakistan Deep Water Container Port, it was under construction for many years and could not be completed earlier than now for various reasons. In all fairness, it goes to the credit of present government which got the construction work accelerated by overcoming obstacles in a determined manner and now it has been completed in a minimum possible time and ready to be functional as another port of the country after Karachi and Gwadar Ports after its inauguration by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in January.

The Port, located at Keamari Groyne east of Karachi Port, has the capacity to handle mother ships. It has three berths with a designed draft of 16 meters and operational draft of 16 meters. While appreciating the accelerated completion of the Deep Water Container Port, one cannot help point out that adequate security measures should also be taken like those already in place for the International Gwadar Port to ensure safety from the evil eyes of hostile elements, inimical to the security and solidarity of Pakistan, who somehow cannot see Pakistan making steady progress and development and its people becoming prosperous and improving their living standards accordingly.