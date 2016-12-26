Deeney’s 100th goal denies Allardyce opening win

Watford

Troy Deeney’s 100th goal for Watford denied former England manager Sam Allardyce a winning return to the Premier League as his Crystal Palace side were held to a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Deeney, who had been dropped from the starting XI after failing to score in the past 10 matches, converted from the penalty spot in the second half to force a share of the points.

Yohan Cabaye — who scored the winner in the corresponding match last season — had given Palace the lead in the first half and Allardyce, installed after Alan Pardew was sacked last Thursday, could have been celebrating all the points if Christian Benteke had converted a first-half penalty.

Allardyce, who lost the England job after just one match because of ill-judged remarks to undercover reporters, said his side had been too profligate.

“It’s two points dropped for me,” said Allardyce.

“In some ways that’s encouraging in your first game, away from home.

“On the balance of what happened it should have been a win but from our point of view there were too many chances thrown away.”

Deeney, who has scored all four of the goals his side have netted against Palace in the last three games, said finally reaching the landmark was a huge relief.

“It’s nice to finally get it,” said Deeney, who has a way to go to become Watford’s record scorer as Luther Blissett tops the chart with 186.

“I’ve been having a bit of a stinker recently, so it’s a huge weight off my shoulders. I thought I was poor against Sunderland so the gaffer had every right to drop me,” added the 28-year-old.—AFP