Dedicated facilitation desk for expats inaugurated at LDA

City Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Shaheen Khalid Butt, formally inaugurated a Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis at LDA office Johar Town on Friday.

Director General LDA, Zahid Akhter Zaman, Commissioner OPC, Afzaal Bhatti, DG OPC Javed Iqbal Bokhari and relevant officers were also present on this occasion.

VC OPC shaheen Khalid Butt, Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti and DG LDA Zahid Akhter Zaman, while taking to media, informed that this facilitation desk would cater expatriate Pakistanis regarding their issues about LDA and their problems would be solved on priority basis. They told that this state of the art facilitation desk will provide detailed information about the sale and purchase of the properties and other relevant issues of Overseas Pakistanis. They said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing an active role in strengthening the national economy and OPC and LDA would provide maximum support in resolution of their issues.

High ups of OPC and LDA told that expatriate Pakistanis come to Pakistan for a short period, so solution of their problems in shortest possible span of time is imperative and both organizations would fully coordinate with each other to solve the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis.