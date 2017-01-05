Decrease in out of school children commendable: Razina

Staff Reporter

“It is encouraging to note that there is a decrease in the number of out of school children in Pakistan and the effort of all the stakeholders in this national service is commendable”. This was observed by the chairperson National Commission for Human Development, former senator Razina Alam Khan, while addressing the senior managers of NCHD here Wednesday in a meeting to review the working of the organization. She said, that two million reduction in the out of school children is though not very high but the trend is satisfying and we have to work harder and faster, especially in the remote areas to enhance enrollment of children and literacy rate in the country.

She said that during last year we enrolled 82,166 children from the remote areas in our 5,949 feeder schools where 6,581 teachers are imparting multigrade teaching to 310,146 students. Community feeder schools are established keeping in view the access and quality education to the underprivileged and marginalized community in the remote areas of the country, she informed. She was of the view that when education facilities will be provided at the door step of the community, enrollment rate will increase and drop out ratio will decrease, and the people allow their girls too to study in their nearby vicinity. Since 2010 NCHD has mainstreamed 476,241 students in Government schools, she added.

To meet the targets of vision 2025 and the global commitment of Sustainable Development Goals, we will strive to achieve 90% literacy & 100% enrollment of the children, which is a gigantic task and we have to meet challenges through vision, planning and execution with hard work, she maintained.

While discussing the achievements of the previous year, she said that NCHD remained an important partner of the ministry in the field of literacy & non-formal education and launched many new innitiaves to meet national and international commitments for education.