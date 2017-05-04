Decline of education

Mukhtar Baloch

Turbat

Education is the fundamental need of every individual in every corner of the world. But we the Baloch are deprived of this basic need. When we talk about education system, then we take it as a failed system of our education, the main reasons are many but the top one is the policy makers are themselves uneducated.

No one of them has gotten the degree of children psychology or education managing system. But still they are our destiny makers. On the other hand, state is not interested to educate the poor people and not willing to provide quality education. Furthermore, the primary teachers are unprofessional and untrained. So, due to this our basic education is very week. I suggest the government to take action on this issue.