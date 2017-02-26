Decision on PSL final venue after security clearance

Kings qualify for playoffs, Qalandars out

Observer Report

Lahore/Dubai

With just a week to go before the final of the Pakistan Super League 2017, the Punjab government is yet to announce a formal decision as to whether the final will be hosted in Lahore or not.

Minister for Information Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman told media on Sunday that the final decision in this regard will be taken within the next one or two days, once security clearance is obtained.

“Security clearance is crucial for holding the PSL final in Lahore,” the provincial minister stressed.

Shuja-ur-Rehman further said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif wants the final of the tournament to be held in Lahore.

The Punjab leadership is currently working on making the situation compatible for the final to be held in Lahore, the minister elaborated.

Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United by six wickets in rain-reduced Twenty20 match and qualified for playoffs of the Pakistan Super League 2017.

Although, Islamabad United had already qualified for the playoffs but their encounter with Karachi Kings on Sunday was important for Lahore Qalandars too.

With the defeat of Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars are now out from the tournament.

Earlier, Islamabad United set a target of 124 runs for Karachi Kings here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

Karachi Kings reached the target at the loss of four wickets with 1 ball remaining.

Sent into bat, Islamabad United made 123 runs for the loss of seven wickets after the match was reduced to 15 overs a side due to rain.