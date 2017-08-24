DEC starts voters edu programme

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

District Election Commissioner on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan has launched Voters Education Program that would aim at to create awareness about the importance of registration as voter with correct name and casting vote in election. Talking to newsmen at the office of District Election Commissiner, the Regional Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Nadeem Hyder said that a voter has key status in the democratic system of country and its correct use would strengthen the democratic norms. He said that awareness program has been launched country wide for the registered and eligible voters. He said that each eligible voters should contact Election office to register its vote with correct details.