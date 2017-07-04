Debunking Islamophobia

Shahid M Amin

CURRENT politics are sometimes affected by false perceptions of past history. In Modi’s India today, with its pervasive Hindutva philosophy, there is a persistent allegation that during the centuries of Muslim rule over India, Hindu subjects were treated harshly. It is alleged that Hindus were slaughtered at times and forced to convert at the tip of the sword. Another baseless allegation is that Islam is inherently a violent religion and encourages war against the unbelievers. Due to such misrepresentations, not only in India but also in USA, Europe and even elsewhere, Islamophobia is thriving. Hate crimes against Muslims are rising. President Trump has banned entry in USA of Muslims from some countries.

Recently, a scholarly biography of Emperor Aurangzeb was published by Audrey Truschke, an American professor, in which many of the allegations against the Mughal ruler were refuted with the help of solid historical evidence. She noted that while Aurangzeb had ordered destruction of a few Hindu temples, he also gave grants for maintaining many Hindu temples and had liberally donated lands to Brahmins. Most important, he had kept Hindu bureaucrats in key positions. This fair depiction of Aurangzeb has raised a storm of protest by Hindutva adherents whose hatred of Muslims is based on a deliberate demonisation of Aurangzeb and other Muslim rulers. Hindu nationalists also condemn Aurangzeb for his re-imposition of the Jizya tax on non-Muslims.

Muslim rule in South Asia and the spread of Islam were not unlike the pattern of Muslim expansion in the Middle East and elsewhere. There were several explanations for the rapid expansion. Firstly, Muslim rulers inspired confidence among the governed by using existing administrative structures to enforce laws. It was not uncommon to use non-Muslim officials in high places within a conquered society. Secondly, force was seldom used against the subjects, once a military campaign had been successful. An Italian scholar of Islam, Francesco Gabrieli, says that “the traditional theory of Muslims using force to convert conquered people has been completely dismissed by modern historiography.

In fact, Arabs were quite content with their passive non-Muslim subjects known as dhimmis and no real effort was made to convert them. This hands-off approach actually led to an increase in Islamic converts as individuals were pleased to make their own decision about religion”. Thirdly, Islam appealed to many non-Muslims due to simplicity of its core principles of unity of God and brotherhood of man, and rejection of distinctions based on colour or caste. Islam put individual piety as superior to nobility of birth and thus offered maximum social mobility to its converts.

A key reason that contributed to the popularity of Islam was the kind treatment of non-Muslim subjects, called dhimmis (meaning protected). They had to pay a special tax Jizya, which had its own logic and was in fact a humane policy. Jizya was calculated at varying rates, usually two dirhams for able-bodied men of military age. In return, they were given exemption from military duty, which was a huge favour. In the event of war, Muslim men were required to join jihad but non-Muslims could stay out of the fighting. Women and children were exempted from paying the jizya. Some Muslim rulers were unenthusiastic about conversion of non-Muslims, arguing that this would reduce the number of those paying Jizya.

Against this background, the belief of Indian Hindus that Islam was spread by force has little historical basis. In actual fact, the spread of Islam in South Asia, as elsewhere, was mainly the result of missionary activities by saints like Muinuddin Chishti, Nizamuddin Aulia, Data Gunj Bakhsh and many others, some of whom are also revered by Hindus for their piety and social service.

Another major misrepresentation of Islam that has fuelled Islamophobia in the West and elsewhere has been the claim that it incites violence. These critics rely on a surah (VIII, 39) in Holy Quran which says “Keep fighting against unbelievers until evil is no more”. But they clearly ignore surah (XXII, 39) which says that force is admissible only in the case of self-defence. Another surah (II: 190) says that Muslims should not begin hostilities. This deliberate misrepresentation of use of force in teachings of the Quran has created the distrust and fear that fuels Islamophobia.

Apart from the Quranic texts, the historical record proves the tolerance showed by Muslims on key occasions. When Makkah was conquered, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared a general amnesty even to those who had committed atrocities against Muslims. When Jerusalem fell to the Muslims, Caliph Umar (RA) signed a pact assuring Christians of full protection. When Jerusalem was re-conquered by Salahuddin in 1187, he spared the lives of the Crusaders and local Christians. This was in total contrast with the behaviour of Crusaders after they conquered Jerusalem in 1099 when Muslims and Jews had been slaughtered mercilessly.

Similarly, Ivan the Terrible slaughtered Muslims wholesale after he conquered Kazan in 1552. There are some other well-recorded instances of Christian hostility towards Muslims. They totally wiped out Muslim populations after the re-conquest of Spain and Sicily. While one can understand the hostility of anti-Islam forces, what is much more unfortunate is that of late some Muslims have been involved in acts of terrorism, which has done the greatest harm to the humane image of Islam. These Muslims are utterly misguided and their conduct is in clear violation of Islamic teachings as well as traditions of tolerance, and must be condemned unreservedly.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

