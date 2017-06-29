Death toll in Ahmedpur East incident reaches 162; 125 laid to rest

Ahmedpur East/Lahore

Death toll in the tragic Ahmedpur East incident has risen to 1162 while 125 of the deceased have been laid to rest after offering their collective funeral prayers amid grief in the area.

As the funerals of the victims of oil-tanker tragedy were offered, every eye in the area was teary and people attended the funerals in large numbers. High-level security arrangements were also observed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the administration has started removing the debris of the motorbikes, cars and rickshaws from the road and one side of the highway has been opened for traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tragedy had taken place when an oil-tanker in Ahmedpur East had overturned on the highway and while people were collecting the wasted petrol, a spark had caused the area to catch fire and scores of people were burned.

PAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the Burn Unit at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore on Tuesday to extend his support for the victims of Ahmedpur East tragedy. He talked to several families of victims of the oil tanker explosion, and expressed grief at the incidents. Air Chief has vowed to stand by shoulder to shoulder with the victims and their families.

“Air Chief assured Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will stand shoulder to shoulder with them (the victims) in the hour of tragedy,” said the official spokesperson of PAF.—INP