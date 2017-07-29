Death sentences revocation condemned

Machil fake encounter

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Agha Syed Hasan Al-Mosvi Al-Safvi has condemned the revoking of life sentence and granting bail to those army men responsible for Machil fake encounter.

Agha Syed Hasan Al-Mosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Budgam said that such encouragement to guilty army men would have serious ramifications. He said, “It has become clear that army is encouraged for murdering Kashmiri people”.

He also condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders by Indian NIA. He said that such tactics would not break the resolve of the leaders. “Fake and fabricated cases lodged against Hurriyat leaders is a conspiracy to defame people’s freedom struggle in Kashmir,” he added.

Condemning the continued lockdown of historic Jamia Masjid, Agha Hasan Al-Mosvi Al-Safvi said it is a direct interference in religious affairs. “Restrictions and curfew are aimed at harassing people. Disallowing prayers is unacceptable, he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement paid glorious tributes to Shaheed Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Professor Saleemullah on their 16th martyrdom anniversary.

The party spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, while hailing their praiseworthy contribution for ongoing struggle, said that they laid their lives to nourish freedom movement.

He also showed deep concern over the release of Machil encounter culprits and said that it is injustice with the affected families.

Commemorating martyrs of Budgam district, he said that Commander Mustafa Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Hajjam, Farooq Ahmad Pandit, Molvi Feroze, Jahangir Maqbool, Abdur Rehman, Tahir Rashid.—KMS