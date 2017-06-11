Death sentence to man for blasphemy on social media

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media, a government prosecutor said. ATC Judge Shabir Ahmed announced the sentence for the 30-year-old accused in Bahawalpur. The Counter Terrorism Department had arrested the accused last year from Bahawalpur and a case was registered against him at CTD Multan police station. The accused, who hails from Lahore, had allegedly posted derogatory content about prominent Sunni religious figures and wives of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook. The sentence is the harshest among cyber-crime related sentences handed down so far in the country. Pakistan is cracking down against blasphemy related crimes on social media with the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar threatening to block all social media websites with ‘blasphemous content’ earlier this year.