Death of Agha Syed Maqsood Rizvi condoled

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Shari Shian, the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Peerwan-e-Wilayat Jammu and Kashmir has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent Shia cleric of the territory, Agha Syed Maqsood Rizvi, who passed away after brief illness in Iran on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Anjuman-e-Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari and Peerwan-e-Wilayat Patron-in-Chief, Maulana Sabt Mohammad Shabbir Qumi, President, Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Sofi and General Secretary, Agha Syed Yasub in their statements praised the religious services of the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the ulema and members of Jamia Imam Raza, Srinagar, in their statements condoled the sad demise of Agha Syed Maqsood Rizvi and prayed for his rest in eternal peace.—KMS