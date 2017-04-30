Death anniversary of Munawar Zarif observed   

The 41st death anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was observed on Saturday.

Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the 1970s. Zarif appeared in more than 300 films and was regarded as one of the finest comedians subcontinent ever produced. His fans named him ‘Shehen shah-i-Zarafat’ or the ‘King of Humor’. He was born on February 2, 1940 in Gujranwala. He started his film career from a Punjabi film Dandian in 1961 and got breakthrough from film Hath Jori in 1964. After a marvelous film career as a top comedian, he became film hero — first as side-hero in film Pardey Mein Rehney Doe and then in the title roles and hero in the same year Banarsi Thugg (1973) and Jeera Blade (1973).

He appeared in 321 films in just 16 years from 1961-76. He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery. He was awarded the Nigar Award on his outstanding performance in Baharo Phool Barsao (1972), Zeenat (1975) and Ishaq Deewana . Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976 in Lahore.—NNI

