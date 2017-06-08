Death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija (AS) observed

Rawalpindi

The death anniversary of Um-ul- Momineen Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (AS) was observed here Tuesday with devotion and reverence.

The great Muslim personality Hazrat Khadijah (AS) passed away on 10th Ramazan in the tenth year of Nubawat at the age of 65.

The 39th Annual Umul Momaneen Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra (AS) conference was arranged by Markazi Imam Hussain Council here at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Hazrat Khadija-tul-Kubra spent her wealth for preaching Islam and urged the people to follow her teachings. She was the first to embrace Islam, he added.—APP