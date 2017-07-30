Deal sidelines bid to block sale of Toshiba chip unit

San Francisco

A request to block Toshiba from raising much-needed cash by selling a flash memory venture was taken off the table on Friday in a California court. Toshiba and Western Digital agreed to an order recommended by a state court judge who asked the companies to collaborate on an agreement instead of dueling over an injunction requested by the US company.

The agreement requires Toshiba to publicly announce the signing of any deal to sell the venture, and provide Western Digital notice two weeks before any such sale closes, according to the Japanese company.

The notice would give Western Digital time to react in court or with an arbitration panel.

“We are very pleased to have reached this mutually acceptable understanding which is effective for a very limited time and which recognizes Toshiba’s right to negotiate and sign a definitive agreement for the sale of its memory business,” Toshiba Corporation senior executive vice president Yasuo Naruke said in a release announcing the stipulated agreement.

Toshiba expected that consummating such a deal would take months.

The agreement is to remain in effect until 60 days after an international arbitration panel has been created to consider the matter.—AFP