Deaf to be issued driving licensces under special quota: IG Motorway

Staff Reporter

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Shaukat Hayat Wednesday said persons with hearing impairment would be issued driving licenses under special quota. Addressing as a chief guest at ‘Road safety conference for hearing impaired persons’ here the IGP said the deaf were the equal members of the society and they should issue driving licences after passing required test.

Shaukat Hayat said the deaf persons would be given training in the NH&MP’s driving schools and an interpreter would be appointed for their help.

He said the former secretary communications Khalid Masood had helped in formation of legal regime of the Motorway Police which was a remarkable achievement.

The IG announced that special SMS system would be introduced in Emergency 130 service of the Motorway Police to facilitate the persons with hearing impairement.

He said special traffic signboards would be erected for the deaf and dumb people on national highways as well as motorways to facilitate them and make their journey safe. He said Motorway Police had published a special signs booklet for persons with hearing disabilities and an employee of the Motorway Police Falak Tanveer played an important role in its compilation.

Earlier in his welcome address DIG North Ahsan Abbas said the persons with disablities could play an effective role in the development of the society if they were issued driving licenses.

He said Motorway Police was the poineer of changing old police culture in the country. The seminar was arranged to impart road safety education amongst the deaf and dumb.

President Sir Syed Deaf Association Rawalpindi Mushtaq Butt, President Rawalpindi Deaf Association Nusrat Sadiq and Falak Tanveer also spoke on the occasion. Members from different deaf and dumb societies also participated in the conference.