The manufacturer of an amusement ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one and injuring seven, said Sunday the accident was caused by corrosion on a support beam.

A gondola of the Fireball ride had detached while in motion on July 26, throwing several passengers through the air.

“It was determined that excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years.—AFP