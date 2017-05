Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a body was found today near tool post, Lower Munda in Qazigund area of south Kashmir. Police said that the body was identified as that of Maqsood Bakhshi of Numbal Mattan in Islamabad district was taken to Qazigund police station.

Meanwhile, two brothers, Tanveer Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad of Manzgam, Uri, drowned in Jhelum River.—KMS