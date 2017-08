Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, police on Monday recovered a body in a mysterious condition at Achabal in Islamabad district.

A police statement issued in Srinagar said, “Today at about 9.30 hrs Police Station Achabal, Islamabad received information that body of one Shabbir Ahmad Wani son of Abdur Rehman Wani is lying on their roof of his one storey under construction house.”

The dead body bears minor injury on his forehead and lower portion of eye, the statement added.—KMS