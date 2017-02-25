De Villiers’ record sets up thumping win over New Zealand

Wellington

A record-setting innings by AB de Villiers set South Africa up for a resounding 159-run win in the third one-day international against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday to go 2-1 up in the series.

It was an emphatic response by the world’s top-ranked ODI side after losing to New Zealand in the second match on Wednesday.

De Villiers’ innings of 85, during which he became the fastest player to 9,000 ODI runs, lifted his side to 271 for eight and outstanding bowling effort by Dwaine Pretorious and Andile Phehulkwayo ensured New Zealand never threatened.

Pretorious took three for five off 32 deliveries and Phehulkwayo finished with two for 12 off 30 balls.

South Africa were keen to bat first when they won the toss and while they too had their jitters de Villiers had support from Quinton de Kock (68) to give their innings some respectability.

New Zealand’s reply started disastrously with both openers gone inside three overs with the out-of-form Tom Latham out for a duck and Dean Brownlie gone for two.

Kane Williamson, on four, should have joined them when he spooned a Wayne Parnell delivery directly to first slip where Hashim Amla failed to grasp a regulation chance.

But it was a short-lived reprieve as Williamson struggled to 23 when he was bowled by Phehulkwayo and Ross Taylor (18) went lbw to Pretorious in the following over to have New Zealand 48 for four in the 16th over.—AFP