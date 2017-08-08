DDWP approves 16 development schemes

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) meeting approved 16 development schemes worth Rs 1.458 billion under the Annual Development Programme Punjab, in education, drainage, highways and other sectors.

A meeting was held on Monday with Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha in the chair. The approved development schemes include: provision of IT Labs in 35 boys and girls schools in district Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 70 million, augmentation of water treatment plant at Millat Town worth Rs 100 million and replacement of old sewerage lines in Faisalabad city, which will cost Rs 75 million.

It was informed during meeting that Rs 122 million would be spent on water supply schemes in the constituencies of NA-80, while Rs 100 million had been allocated for drainage scheme of Ahmadpur Sial and Rs 70 million would be spent for provision of drainage facilities.