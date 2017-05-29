DCs to ensure implementation of job quota for special persons

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (R) Zahid Saeed has directed deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of job quota for special persons and activate the committees set up in districts to solve their problems.

He was presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat, here on Sunday He said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to help the disabled including visually-impaired persons to provide them a respectable status in society and make them useful citizen.—APP

