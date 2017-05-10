DCs directed to conduct surveys by 20th

KP govt to establish satellite towns for low-income classes, employees

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken an initiative to provide low-cost homes to the middle and lower income classes as well as government employees who are facing the issue of unavailability of houses. In this regard, Satellite Towns would be built across the province at district level. This scheme will be commenced from Hazara Division where according to the facts and figures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority there exists shortage of over 212,000 housing units.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts of Hazara Division have been directed to undertake surveys and identify and arrange suitable and available lands by 20th May 2017. According to the directives issued, the land for the proposed towns should be of area between five hundreds to twenty thousand kanals.

The Plots comprising five marlas each will be made available to applicants through balloting at a meager cost of Rs.300,000 while Rs. 4.59b financing arrangements were being made through banks by the provincial government. This amount would be disbursed to successful alloteese in form of loan money on highly subsidized mark-up rate for the construction of houses.

This information was made public at a meeting held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Abbottabad on Tuesday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Housing, Dr. Amjad Khan in the chair. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Hazara Division, Arshad Naveed, Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hazara Division, District Nazims of Mansehra, Battagram and Torghar district, the Provincial Housing Authority’s Director General, Ejaz Afzal and other concerned officers. Saif ur Rehman Usmani, Director Town Planning, PHA, briefed the participants about the prominent features of the scheme.

The Advisor for Housing, Dr. Amjad Khan informed the participants that the Provincial Housing Authority was founded back in 2004, but sadly no progress was made by the previous regimes to address the burning issue of housing. He, however, said that the Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan sensed the gravity of the situation and took steps to provide homes at very low costs.

He also conveyed to the participants that TMAs and other local bodies did not have the required town planning experts and services which caused growth of unplanned and undisciplined housing colonies. He added, for this reason the Provincial Housing Authority had taken this issue under its own wings.

Responding to the queries of Deputy Commissioners working in hilly stations, he stated that separate planning would be undertaken to provide homes on the rough terrains particularly those of Torghar and Kohistan districts. It was further elaborated that the Provincial Government was making all out efforts to solve this problem.

He assured to properly consider the proposed legislation for avoiding disputes that mostly arise on utilization of Shamlaat lands for public purposes. The meeting also discussed the probability of certain obstacles in smooth execution of the scheme and explored feasible ways and means to remove them.

The participants emphasized the need for devising simple and fool proof mechanism for the common people to acquire the plots and other facilities. It was assured by the PHA that Information and Facilitation centers would be setup in all districts to provide information, guidance and necessary services under one roof.