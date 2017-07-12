DCO inspects rainwater disposal

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed visited various city areas after rain and inspected arrangements made by Water and Senitation Agency (Wasa), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and town administration for speedy disposal of rainwater. He visited Lakshmi Chowk, The Mall, Qartaba Chowk, and other areas and inspected roads inundated by rainwater. He directed Wasa authorities to continuously monitor the performance of disposal stations across the city and keeping them functional to deal with any emergency situation.—APP

