DCO annoyed over non submission of report on dilapidated buildings

Staff Reporter

District Coordination Officer Talat Mehmood Gondal Wednesday expressed displeasure over non submitting report on dilapidated buildings in the city.

Chairing a meeting here in his office, he directed the officials to present the data of dilapidated buildings in their jurisdiction besides record of 470 buildings which were earlier declared in shabby condition, he said it must be submitted in the next meeting.

The DCO said rehabilitation work on these buildings should start as soon as possible to avoid any loss.

He directed that notices to private owners must be issued and if they defy the orders, FIR’s should be registered against them.

The meeting was also attended by ADCG Tariq Raheem,Director RDA Rahat Qureshi, EDO Education Qazi Zahoor and officials of different departments.