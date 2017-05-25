DCK junior school starts functioning in DHA city

Staff Reporter

DCK Junior School has started functioning as an institution which is like an oasis and constitute a renewed hope for spread of knowledge and awareness in society.

The state-of-the-art School built in Sector-3, the vanguard sector of DHA City which is being opened for construction soon, in its essence is harbinger of spread of quality education in the area.

The school has been established in a purpose-built building which has been constructed as per the contemporary trends catering for all essential educational requirements of modern times. The spacious school building has been furnished on modern lines and is equipped with all essential educational aids/gadgets used for provision of top class education.

The school will initially be run as an English medium primary school with classes from nursery to class-V to provide quality education to children of locals of surrounding villages/areas. This initiative is a stepping stone forward for spreading the light of education, enlightenment and progress in the area.

On the popular demand of the local population admissions in the school started before the summer break. On the first day of admission people from nearby villages and factories/industrial setups thronged the venue of school expressing their immense delight and joy on the prospect to equip their children with modern education for achieving progress and advancement in life. This school is a landmark institution and the first step towards beginning of a new era of prosperity and enlightenment in the area.

Administrator DHA commended DCK management for realizing the dream of spread of quality education in the area. It is worth visiting the upcoming DHA City project on Super Highway to see for oneself the revolutionary changes the small school in its nascent stage of development has brought in the cultural and social dimensions of the area. The glimpses of happiness on the innocent faces of parents and children in the area is something special and of a class.