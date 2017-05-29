DC warns profiteers, hoarders of strict action

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal on Sunday warned that strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders. Those who were found in creating artificial shortage of edible item during the holy month of Ramazan would be dealt with an iron hand, he said in a statement.

The DC the City District Government had established total 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to provide relief to the consumers. At the Sasta Bazaars, 10 kg bag of flour would be available at Rs 250, while 20 kg flour bag at Rs 500 instead of Rs 765 in open market. Similarly, sugar would be sold at Rs 50 per kg, he added.

Gondal said the prices of food items would be monitored regularly and no one would be allowed to cheat the public during holy month. He urged the citizens to register their complaints so that action could be taken against the profiteers according to law.—APP