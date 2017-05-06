DC visits WASA office to review water, sewerage system

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Friday visited Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) office to review arrangements made for smooth supply of water and sewerage system in the city.

Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood briefed the DC about arrangements made for the monsoon season and said WASA has started dredging of Nullah Leh, which would be completed by May 31 for which provincial government had provided an amount of Rs 25 million.

He informed the meeting that heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, Dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at four centers of WASA located at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. Similarly six rapid response teams are functional to handle any emergency situation, he added.

He told that more than 70 per cent flood water comes from Islamabad catchment area through four major tributaries in Nullah Leh and 11 other Nullahs also culminate in Leh.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Agency and directed the MD to ensure provision of water in summer season and remain alert during the monsoon season and ensure that all equipment is in working condition. He informed that Punjab Government has approved an amount of Rs 200 million for dredging of Leh and reconstruction of Pullleys for the next three years.