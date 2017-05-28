DC visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar to check quality

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal paid a visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar established here at Shamsabad to check the quality and quantity of edibles.

In a statement issued here, he informed that city district government Rawalpindi has established a total of 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars to provide relief to the consumers in the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

He said in the sasta bazaars, 10 kg bag of flour would be available to the consumers at Rs 250 Similarly, 20 kg flour bag would be available at Rs 500 instead of Rs 765 in open market, while the sugar would be sold at Rs 50 per kg. Gondal said the prices of food items would be monitored regulalry and action would be taken against the profiteers and no one would be allowed to cheat the public during holy month of Ramazan. He said the consumers can register their complaints without any fear.—APP