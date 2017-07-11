DC VC booked on power stealing

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Vice Chairman District Council Hafizabad Rai Qamar-uz-Zaman Kharl was booked by the city police on the charge of allegedly pilfering electricity in his house. The case was registered on the complaint of Imran Rasool SDO GEPCO sub division No. 2 Hafizabad who caught the accused red-handed while getting electricity direct from the main cable for his house located in Model Town Hafizabad. The WAPDA staff seized the wire and hook allegedly used by the accused for steeling electricity.