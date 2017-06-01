DC suspends hospital pharmacist

Dg Khan

Deputy Commissioner Allah Rakha Anjum has suspended two health officials in Teaching Hospital DG Khan for show negligence in duty.

According to official sources here Wednesday, the Pharmacist Khurram and In charge Emergency Ward Ayub were unduly delaying provision of medicines to patients and were not performing duties properly as some most necessary medicines were missing in the stock.

The DC suspended both the officials and ordered inquiry against them. Deputy MS Dr Khalid Tehseen has been appointed as inquiry officer in this regard.

The DC also expressed dis-satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements.—APP