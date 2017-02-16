DC reviews security arrangements at District Courts

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Thursday reviewed security arrangements of District Courts.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the administration to provide foolproof security to the lawyers and litigants coming to the courts.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated and warned of strict action those violating the security plan.

He called upon the lawyers and the general public to keep an eye on suspicious elements. He said the nefarious designs of the enemies would be foiled at all cost.

The DC said it is our collective responsibility to cooperate with police and the law enforcement agencies to eradicate terrorism.

He condemned the recent wave of terrorism and paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.—APP