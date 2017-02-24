DC reviews census arrangements

Our Correspondent

Badin

A high level meeting headed by Deputy Commissioner Badin, Shoukat Hussain Jokhio was held at the Darbar Hall, Badin on Friday, to finalize the arrangements in connection with the national census to be commenced from March 15.

DC Badin urged the representatives of various civil society and from different circles and renowned scholars and intellectuals to come forward to play their role and extent awareness amongst the people at gross root level to fully participate in national cause to be included in the campaign of census for the betterment of people and in the interest of country for future planning.

Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan, ADC-II, in a capacity of focal person has apprised the session that 1220 blocks have been made in 5 Talukas of district including 25 charge Superintendent and 139 Circles, more than seven master trainers were appointed who have been completed trainings to the employees of Education department, he added.