DC rejects to increase food items prices

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt® Aurangzeb refused to increase the prices of food commodities on the request of representatives of traders association during the meeting held here at his office on Tuesday and strictly warned that special teams will ensure the prices of foods stuff during the ramzan and violators will be dealt with iron hand.

While turning down the proposal of the Karyana association, DC directed to weight of tandoor owners to increase the weight of ‘roti’ from 170 grams to 180 grams during the month of ramzan.