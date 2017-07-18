DC orders strict monitoring of anti-dengue squads

Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed has directed District Health Authority’s officers and all assistant commissioners to carry out strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams.

The DC also instructed the anti-dengue teams to remain alert and especilaly check the rooftop during their visits to houses, so that rainwater could be drained from their on time. “No negligence on the part of any official would be tolerated and citizens should cooperate with the dengue teams with regard to surveillance of the areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saulat Hayat Wattoo chaired a meeting of Town Emergence Response Committee of Anti-Dengue at Samanabad Town. He instructed dengue teams to check tyre shops, graveyards and junkyards in all union councils, falling in the jurisdiction of Samanabad Town.

He also instructed the DDO Health to properly monitor all dengue teams of the Town.