Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal has ordered to beef up security of all sensitive installations of the city, especially in the wake of terrorist attack in Lahore.

He expressed these views in a letter written to City police Officer, VVIP security, Traffic police, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies officials.

The DC said security of all important buildings, Airport, PAF base and sites of metro bus project be ensured.