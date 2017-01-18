DC for every possible effort to reopen closed schools

Nawabshah

Following the educational emergency in the province, Government of Sindh designated deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad as a supervisor for achieving the objective of functional education institutions in the district.

According to a handout issued by the district information office here on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner SBA Muhammad Numan Sidiq convened a meeting of officials of education department to chalk out effective strategy in the regard.

The deputy Commissioner strictly directed the officials of education department to open closed schools, need based appointment of teachers in schools according to necessity and to get SEMIS code ( Sindh Education Management Information System code) of schools.

The additional deputy commissioner Abdul Hafeez Laghari, Montoring officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abudullah Dahri, assistant commissioners , District Education officer Ghulam Ali Berhamani and others were present in the meeting.—APP