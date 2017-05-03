DC firm to improve healthcare facilities

Bashir Ahmad Rehamni

Hafizabad

Addressing meet the press at Press Club Hafizabad, Acting Deputy Commissioner, Allah Ditta Warraich assured that he would strive to improve healthcare in the DHQ hospital and explore possibilities of providing potable water in the schools in remote areas of the district.

He said that the carpeting of Sheikhupura road from bypass to Madina Chowk has been started and would be completed within next fortnight to remove the difficulties of the motorists.

He also assured that he would take up the issue of handing over and taking over water supply scheme (completed some year back) in the eastern part of the city between the PHED and TMA Hafizabad to provide the facility of potable water to the masses of the area.

He said that newsmen are eyes and ears of the society and the administration derives guidance from the media. The administration always welcome positive criticism and advised the media to perform their professional duties in responsible manners by pinpointing the problems of the masses.