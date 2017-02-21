DC calls for creating awareness about use of Iodized salt

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Tuesday directed the health department officials to create awareness among the masses about the use of Iodized salt.

Chairing a meeting here, he said due to deficiency of iodine several diseases were spreading as the new generation likes fast foods.

He said that every individual should get intake of iodine salt to prevent health disorders including goiter and physical and mental disorder.

He called upon them to advise the people to use iodized salts and simple diet.