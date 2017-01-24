DC asked to attend peoples problems promptly

Staff Reporter

The Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners to respond promptly and effectively to resolve the people’s issues, without delay. He also emphasized upon the Deputy Commissioners to keep their mobile phones switched on, for prompt communication and expeditious solution of the problems, says a handout..

He was addressing the participants of the review meeting of Shaheed Benazirabad Town Scheme.

Rizwan Memon maintained that Provincial Government is warmly desirous to ensure development and prosperity in the province to benefit the masses, specifically with the specific reference of providing relief to the poor, thus, he categorically noted that efficiency, devotion and honesty to deliver their duties sufficiently, otherwise disciplinary action would be taken, against the defaulters.