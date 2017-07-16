DBA demands PM’s resignation

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot during a meeting on Saturday has demanded immediate resignation from the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The meeting, held in the Bar Hall, was presided over by the DBA Sialkot president Ch Shaukat Ali Advocate and Joint Secretary Amanullah Advocate, Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti Advocate, Ch. Ahmed Khatana Advocate, Ch Saad Nasir Advocate, Shamshad Bajwah Advocate and many others were present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting in a joint resolution stated that the PM Nawaz Sharif during an address to the nation in the recent past had vowed to quit in case he was found involved in any corruption along with his children, after any inquiry.