I-Day preparations gaining momentum

City Reporter

Preparations are gaining momentum to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner in the provincial capital. Educational institutions in the city are making special arrangements to celebrate the independence day with zeal and zest. The buildings of educational institutions will be decorated tastefully.

Jinnah Hall building situated at The Mall, Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam has been beautifully decorated with colourful lights and national flags which is giving a bridal look.

All public and private buildings in the city are being decorated with lights, buntings and national flags.

A number of stalls have been set up all over the city from where locals can buy flags, badges and other beautiful accessories for decorating their homes and offices to celebrate this historic day. However, green colour had dominated the city.

Men and women have been rushing towards markets to buy clothes in the colour of national flag i.e. green and white to express their love for the country.

The Lahorites are anxiously waiting for the day to contribute in the celebrations with their traditional way.

The Pakistan Railways is also decorating its headquarters, railway stations and other buildings while operation of special Azadi train is also under consideration.