I Day preparations in full swing

Nawabshah

The Independence Day celebrations have started throughout the district and many of the schools and social welfare organizations have organized colourful programs in this regard. The preparations to celebrate the day by the district administration are also at the final stage and meetings were held to chalk out the graceful programme.

Different bazaars of the city and retail shops of coloured badges, buntings, flags, green shirts and lighting are beautifully displayed where children, students, youths and women are seen in large number specially in the evening.

The divisional and district administrations are fully prepared to celebrate the Independence Day gracefully and with national enthusiasm. It is reported from Multan that preparations for the celebration of Independence Day were in progress with a brisk pace in the district. People were seen working on machines to make and print national flags and manufacture plastic and metal products, including badges for sale to be used by the people on I-Day.

Giant national flags are being seen fluttering on top of public and private buildings to mark the day. Small flags were also seen fixed on bicycles and motorcycles, while its stickers were decorating cars and jeeps.

Tailors were also seen busy in stitching national flags while some businessmen, like in the past, have started marketing T-shirts and caps inscribed with national flag.—APP