Day for rights of working women

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore

Margaret Thatcher rightly said that “any woman who understands the art of running a home will be nearer to understanding the art of running a country.” In order to honour the working women and to promote their rights, the Government has designated Dec 22 as “National Day for the Rights of Working Women”.

The move calls for applause and the credit for this goes to government whose endless efforts have resulted in allocation of 15% quota for women in jobs, day care centres for working women, training courses for them and last but not the least strengthening women political leadership in Local Governance systems. Since no struggle can ever succeed without women participating, therefore, it is hoped that the government along with the civil society would take further necessary steps not only for the empowerment of women but also for their rights.